Italian soccer considers allowing fans in July

There are also strict rules limiting the number of people in the stadium to 300. That includes both teams, staff and journalists.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:08 IST

By Associated Press, Posted by Aditya Bhattacharya

Italian soccer authorities are considering the possibility of allowing fans into stadiums starting next month. The Italian league is set to resume on June 20 with no spectators allowed. There are also strict rules limiting the number of people in the stadium to 300. That includes both teams, staff and journalists.

Italian media are reporting that the soccer federation could discuss the possibility of increasing that number and permitting a vastly reduced number of fans. Federation president Gabriele Gravina says “it’s something I really wish for with all my heart.” Gravina says “it’s unthinkable that in a stadium that can hold 60,000 there’s not space for a small percentage of fans with the necessary precautions.”

The Big 12 Conference announced its schools can begin bringing athletes back to campus, with the resumption of voluntary activities starting June 15 for football players. The conference said each school can use its own discretion in deciding when athletes return to campus. The Big 12 had suspended all team activities, voluntary or required, because of the coronavirus pandemic through May 31. As of June 1, new rules go into effect. In-person required and voluntary team activities are still banned for all athletes from June 1-14.

Football players can resume voluntary on-campus activity on June 15. Other fall sport athletes can begin voluntary on-campus activity on July 1. Basketball players can participate in on-campus voluntary activities, starting July 6, and all other sports can resume voluntary activities on campus on July 15.



Virtual or online supervised workouts and skill instruction is still not permitted. All required virtual or online activities, such as film study, are limited to eight hours per week and only on-field coaches may conduct those sessions.

