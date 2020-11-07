Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Italy coach Roberto Mancini tests positive for COVID-19

Italy coach Roberto Mancini tests positive for COVID-19

The 55-year-old Mancini shows no symptoms according to the Italian Football Federation, and he is self-isolating at his home in Rome.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:58 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

Photo of Italy coach Roberto Mancini (@robymancio/Twitter)

Italy coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, days before the international break. Mancini and the rest of his staff underwent routine testing before the Italy squad meet on Sunday.

The 55-year-old Mancini shows no symptoms according to the Italian Football Federation, and he is self-isolating at his home in Rome.

The federation said Mancini will join the squad as soon as he’s allowed by UEFA and FIGC protocols.

Italy plays a friendly against Estonia on Wednesday, and hosts Poland in the Nations League four days later.

Italy is second in Group 1 in League A, a point below Poland and a point above the Netherlands.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Nov 06, 2020 22:57 IST
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Nov 06, 2020 23:48 IST
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Nov 06, 2020 23:16 IST

latest news

Neymar to travel for World Cup qualifying despite injury
Nov 07, 2020 00:56 IST
Covid shadow: Kurali’s fireworks business dips by 50%
Nov 07, 2020 00:33 IST
Managers of 2 discos in Chandigarh booked for serving hookah
Nov 07, 2020 00:30 IST
Chandigarh Police get three-day custody of gangster Dilpreet
Nov 07, 2020 00:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.