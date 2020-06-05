Sections
Home / Football / Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji fined for defying virus controls for haircuts

Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji fined for defying virus controls for haircuts

The league said Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home, as seen in photos published on social media. There were no facemasks visible in the photos.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:01 IST

By Associated Press, DORTMUND Germany

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)

Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji were fined by the German soccer league on Friday for defying coronavirus control measures to get haircuts.

The league said Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home, as seen in photos published on social media. There were no facemasks visible in the photos.

There were similar photos of Dortmund teammates Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphäel Guerreiro with Düsseldorf-based barber Winnie Nana Karkari, but they were not mentioned in the league’s statement. The Bild tabloid reported that Karkari also visited Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard last Thursday.

“It goes without question that professional soccer players also need their hair cut. However, this must be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept at the moment,” the league said in its statement.



It did not give the value of the fines. Sancho and Akanji have five days to appeal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
Jun 05, 2020 20:30 IST
This may be the best dressed tortoise we’ve ever seen. Do you agree?
Jun 05, 2020 20:26 IST
Couple revamps London’s famous red telephone booths as coffee stalls
Jun 05, 2020 20:26 IST
HC upholds 10-year sentence of guard for raping Powai dance teacher in 2014
Jun 05, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.