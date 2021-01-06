Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Jimenez doing fitness work at Wolves after fractured skull

Jimenez doing fitness work at Wolves after fractured skull

Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 17:25 IST

By Associated Press, WOLVERHAMPTON

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez (Twitter)

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is doing some fitness work while he recovers from a fractured skull, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29.

The Mexico international “still has a way to go,” Wolves said in its latest update on Jimenez’s condition, “however things are going well.”

He attended Wolves’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Molineux on Dec. 27.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a timeframe for the potential return of Jimenez, the team’s main striker and top scorer last season.

Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

About 75 mn elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Govt survey
by Rhythma Kaul
Afghan intel chief confirms busting Chinese spy ring, says it’s sensitive
by Shishir Gupta
Trinamool shifts attention to infighting in party units after minister quits
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Five states report bird deaths: Here’s all you need to know about bird flu
by Chetan Chauhan

latest news

IBPS SO prelims results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
EU agency approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Indian-origin hacker, blackmailer jailed for 11 years in UK
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bone fracture risk may increase when critical enzymatic processes decline
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.