Sections
Home / Football / Joel Matip out of Liverpool’s final seven games due to foot injury

Joel Matip out of Liverpool’s final seven games due to foot injury

Centre back Matip, who has been limited to 13 games in all competitions this season, sustained the injury during Liverpool’s goalless draw with local rivals Everton earlier this month.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:04 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

File image of Joel Matip. (REUTERS)

Liverpool defender Joel Matip will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday.

Centre back Matip, who has been limited to 13 games in all competitions this season, sustained the injury during Liverpool’s goalless draw with local rivals Everton earlier this month.

He also missed their 4-0 home win over Crystal Palace last week.

“This season I will be not back on the pitch but for next season, I hope I’m going to be quite early a direct help for the team,” Matip told Liverpool’s website.



The 28-year-old missed 84 days of action earlier in the campaign due to a knee injury before returning in January.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Joel Matip out of Liverpool’s final seven games due to foot injury
Jun 30, 2020 18:04 IST
J&K police chief, BSF IGP visit IB in Samba to review security setup
Jun 30, 2020 18:01 IST
Sustained push to reforms will help post-Covid economic revival
Jun 30, 2020 17:58 IST
Hearing and speech impaired woman in MP gang raped by four minors
Jun 30, 2020 17:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.