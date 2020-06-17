Sections
Home / Football / Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering at stadium

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering at stadium

“Football is back. It will be obviously for some reasons completely different but you can still make it really, really special,” Klopp said in a video on Liverpool’s website.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:59 IST

By Reuters, London

File image of Jurgen Klopp. (Reuters)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has urged supporters to stay home and not gather at stadiums as the Premier League leaders prepare to resume their quest for a first English top flight title in 30 years. The league is set to return later on Wednesday following a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Liverpool need six points from their remaining nine games to win the title and could even secure it on Sunday if they beat local rivals Everton and second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal later on Wednesday.

Games will be played without fans present in the stadiums and British sports minister Nigel Huddleston told Sky Sports the government could revisit plans to stage some matches at neutral venues if large crowds gather in front of venues.

“Football is back. It will be obviously for some reasons completely different but you can still make it really, really special,” Klopp said in a video on Liverpool’s website.

He added that the players would still feel their support despite the empty stands and that it would fuel their drive to the title.



“We’ll use that but the final message (is): stay safe, support us from home.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Huge alligator snapping turtle weighing 65-pound gets a new home
Jun 17, 2020 12:20 IST
4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with Chinese troops in critical condition: Report
Jun 17, 2020 12:25 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Insta following surges overnight
Jun 17, 2020 12:20 IST
HSBC revives plan to axe 35,000 jobs: Report
Jun 17, 2020 12:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.