Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Juventus held by modest Benevento after resting Ronaldo

Juventus held by modest Benevento after resting Ronaldo

Serie A titleholders Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw away to promoted side Benevento on Saturday, their fifth draw in nine league games this season, after resting their talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 09:56 IST

By Reuters, Benevento

(Reuters Image)

Serie A titleholders Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw away to promoted side Benevento on Saturday, their fifth draw in nine league games this season, after resting their talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Alvaro Morata gave Juventus a 21st-minute lead but was sent off as tempers flared at the end of a niggly second half. Gaetano Letizia rifled in Benevento’s equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Juve’s performance raised more questions about the team’s dependence on 35-year-old Ronaldo who is their leading scorer in Serie A with eight goals despite having played only five matches. Although they are still unbeaten in Serie A, Juve have yet to win a league game this season without Ronaldo and their performances have been laboured.

The Turin side are fifth with 17 points, three behind leaders AC Milan who are at home to Fiorentina on Sunday. Benevento are in midtable with 10 points. Former Italy and AC Milan team mates Filippo Inzaghi and Andrea Pirlo, coaches of Benevento and Juventus respectively, faced each other on the touchline for the first time.

As with all the other Serie A games at the weekend, there was a minute’s silence for Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday, and play was stopped for a tribute to the great Argentine in the tenth minute. Federico Chiesa set up Juve’s goal with a majestic cross-field pass to release Morata and the Spaniard glided past his mark and scored with an angled shot which went in off the post.

Paulo Dybala should have added a second but curled his shot wide before Benevento grabbed their surprise equaliser three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a brilliant save to deny Pasquale Schiattarella but the resulting corner was poorly cleared by Arthur and the ball fell perfectly for Letizia to rifle into the net.

Juventus had more possession in the second half but did little with it, while Benevento looked dangerous when they broke forward. Benevento had six players booked and Juventus one in the second half before Morata lost his cool and was dismissed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Nov 29, 2020 08:52 IST
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Nov 29, 2020 09:39 IST
Farmers’ protest live updates: Opposition calls for withdrawal of farm laws
Nov 29, 2020 10:44 IST
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
Nov 29, 2020 10:38 IST

latest news

Pakistan captain Babar Azam accused of sexual abuse by woman
Nov 29, 2020 10:49 IST
Regional language policy needed in technical education, says IIT Kharagpur director
Nov 29, 2020 10:47 IST
UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
Nov 29, 2020 10:45 IST
Hrithik Roshan gives one last look at his beard before he shaves it
Nov 29, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.