Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Karim Benzema to stand trial in ‘sex tape’ case

Karim Benzema to stand trial in ‘sex tape’ case

The investigators who charged Benzema believe he was approached by a childhood friend that year to act as an intermediary and convince Valbuena to deal directly with the blackmailers. Instead, Valbuena informed the police.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:11 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - December 12, 2020 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts REUTERS/Juan Medina (REUTERS)

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will face trial for his alleged involvement in blackmailing former France teammate Matthieu Valbuena in a “sex tape” scandal, the Versailles prosecutor’s office said Thursday. Benzema is suspected of having pressured his former national team teammate to pay blackmailers who threatened to reveal an intimate video in which Valbuena featured. He will stand trial on the charge of conspiracy to attempt blackmail, the prosecutor’s office said in a message to The Associated Press. A date for the trial has yet to be set.

The 33-year-old Benzema, the most talented French forward of his generation, has been banned from the national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in the scandal, despite consistent showings with Real Madrid.

The investigators who charged Benzema believe he was approached by a childhood friend that year to act as an intermediary and convince Valbuena to deal directly with the blackmailers. Instead, Valbuena informed the police.

Four other people will also stand trial in the case. Benzema denies any wrongdoing.



When the story broke, Benzema faced a deluge of criticism and then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the former Lyon player had “no place” in the national team. Former French President Francois Hollande was quoted as saying in a book that Benzema was not an example of morality.

Benzema, who is of Algerian descent, had a good relationship with France coach Didier Deschamps. But he accused Deschamps of giving in to pressure from racists when the coach decided not to include him in the squad for the 2016 European Championship.

Benzema has scored 27 international goals in 81 appearances with France.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
by Shishir Gupta
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
by Abraham Thomas
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Farmers are spooked by return to food protectionism in Argentina
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
US human rights lawyer arrested in Hong Kong granted bail
by Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
To secure India’s energy future, create a sovereign wealth fund and invest
by Amit Bhandari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.