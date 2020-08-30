Sections
Keane commits to Everton with five-year contract

Centre back Keane, 27, earned a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week and capped a memorable few days with a new contract to keep him at Goodison Park until 2025.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:04 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Everton's Michael Keane, left, and Theo Walcott arrive for the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Bournemouth at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Tim Goode/Pool via AP) (AP)

Everton defender Michael Keane has signed a new five-year contract, the club said on Sunday.

Centre back Keane, 27, earned a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week and capped a memorable few days with a new contract to keep him at Goodison Park until 2025.

“I have loved my three years at Everton and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” he told evertontv. “The manager (Carlo Ancelotti) is one of the best there has been. I am not happy just staying where I am at the minute. I want to keep improving and keep learning.”

Keane played every minute for Everton after the resumption of the 2019-20 Premier League season and has made 107 appearances in all competitions since signing from Burnley 2017.



