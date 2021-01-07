Sections
Keane says Fernandes must do more in big games for Manchester United

Fernandes made a big impression after joining from Sporting Lisbon last year, with 27 goals and 17 assists overall, and his impact has been likened by former United players to that of Cantona who helped end their 26-year wait for a league title in 1993.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 10:47 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ ability to inspire the team has drawn comparisons to talismanic former player Eric Cantona but ex-captain Roy Keane believes the Portuguese must do more in big games following their League Cup exit on Wednesday.

United were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City, who reached their fourth straight final thanks to second-half goals from defender John Stones and Fernandinho, while Fernandes had a quiet game.

“It’s not easy winning football trophies. Fernandes has had praise for the last few months and people have been comparing him to Cantona. He didn’t really do much tonight,” Keane told Sky Sports on Wednesday.



“The top players turn up in the big occasions. And that’s what the Cantonas used to do – they get their hands on trophies. That’s where this team are a little bit short.”

United have now lost at the semi-final stage in their last four Cup campaigns and Keane said that they needed fresh blood to take the next step.

“They probably need one or two more players to come into this squad, no doubt, and they need the mentality and confidence of winning a semi-final to get them over the line,” he added.

“You then get momentum and they just didn’t quite have it (against City).”

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

