Kerala Blasters sign Nishu Kumar on four-year deal

Nishu Kumar made his senior International debut when he started and scored against Jordan in November 2018. (Image Courtesy: bengalurufc.com)

ISL franchise Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday announced the signing of former Bengaluru FC full-back Nishu Kumar on a lucrative four-year deal that makes him one of the highest-paid footballers in the country.

Soon after the two-time Indian Super League finalists welcomed him, Kumar, one of the standout performers in the last two seasons of ISL, expressed his delight.

“Happy to be a part of the @keralablasters family. I am looking forward to playing in front of the passionate #KBFC fans who have always been loud, proud and the heartbeat of the club in God’s own country,” the player tweeted.

Kumar’s performances with BFC helped him earn a national team call up as he made his India debut in a friendly against Jordan. “You’ve been waiting, he’s finally here! Welcome to the KBFC family,” the Blasters posted on their twitter handle.

Kumar was previously with Bengaluru FC, where he made over 70 appearances and was part of the ISL title-winning side in the 2018-19 season. The 22-year old youngster, who hails from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, started his football journey with the Chandigarh Football Academy at the age of 11.

In 2011, Kumar was selected by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) Elite Academy, where he trained for four years and continued his development. He won his big break when he signed for BFC as an 18-year-old in 2015.

Such has been growth as a player in recent years that he attracted attention of Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC. His arrival at Blasters is expected to somewhat make up for the departure of their talisman Sandesh Jhingan.