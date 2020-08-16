Kevin de Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Season

Sections
Updated: Aug 16, 2020 17:25 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their eighth goal. (REUTERS)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League Player of the Season on Sunday, becoming just the third Belgian to win the award for the league’s top performer.

The 29-year-old set up 20 goals in the 2019-20 campaign, equalling the record for most assists in a Premier League season set by Arsenal striker Thierry Henry in 2002-03.

He also scored a personal best 13 goals but was unable to help City defend their top-flight crown, with Pep Guardiola’s side finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool.

De Bruyne beat Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton striker Danny Ings, Leicester City’s Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to the award.



De Bruyne’s former City team mate Vincent Kompany and ex-Chelsea winger Eden Hazard are the two other Belgians to win the accolade.

Alexander-Arnold was named Young Player of the Season earlier this week, while Juergen Klopp won the Manager of the Season award.

