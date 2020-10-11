Sections
Kevin de Bruyne open to signing new Man City deal

De Bruyne has won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, as well as a host of individual accolades, since his arrival from VfL Wolfsburg in 2015.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:54 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the warm up before the match. (REUTERS)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is open to extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium but says negotiations over a new contract have yet to take place.

British media said the Belgium international, who has 2-1/2 years left on his current deal, is close to signing a five-year extension with the Premier League club.

“I am very happy at the club, I can say now I have not spoken once to City, so I don’t know why people are saying I have already agreed to something,” De Bruyne said.



“I always told everybody I am really happy and I feel comfortable, so if the people at the club want to talk to me I am open to that and we will see what happens.

“But, at the moment, nothing has happened, so I just get on with the way it goes.”

City have been linked with a move to sign Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, with chief operating officer Omar Berrada saying the club have the financial strength to pull off a move next year.

“If he comes, it’s a good thing, if he doesn’t, there is enough good players at the club who I enjoy playing with,” De Bruyne added.

