Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Kiwis cancel game against England, cites Covid-19 concerns

Kiwis cancel game against England, cites Covid-19 concerns

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell issued a statement Wednesday saying a significant number of players would have been be subject to quarantine on returning home from the Nov. 12 game and that would “heavily disrupt their domestic seasons and potentially jeopardize their professional careers.”

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:19 IST

By Associated Press, Wellington

Representational image. (REUTERS)

New Zealand has cancelled a game against England at Wembley next month because of travel difficulties associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell issued a statement Wednesday saying a significant number of players would have been be subject to quarantine on returning home from the Nov. 12 game and that would “heavily disrupt their domestic seasons and potentially jeopardize their professional careers.”

“This is a match we all wanted to play, however ... the shifting nature of travel restrictions and commercial flight availability under COVID means that we do not have certainty we could assemble a squad at Wembley on this day and defaulting on this fixture at the last minute is not an option,” he said.

Pragnell said the national men’s team’s next game would likely be in the international window in March next year when it begins its qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup.

New Zealand head coach Danny Hay said it wouldn’t have been possible to select a competitive squad, given the unavailability of some players and the travel restrictions.

“We all want to be playing more games but coming up against one of the top sides in the world with a heavily understrength team doesn’t do anything to help our long-term development,” Hay said.

New Zealand last reached the World Cup in 2010.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
Oct 14, 2020 13:53 IST
Canada accuses China of ‘coercive diplomacy’
Oct 14, 2020 12:08 IST
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
Oct 14, 2020 14:38 IST
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
Oct 14, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

Law student asked to explain volte-face in Chinmayanand case, faces perjury charge
Oct 14, 2020 14:43 IST
Misbah steps down as Pakistan chief selector, to remain head coach
Oct 14, 2020 14:41 IST
‘What about terror of unemployment and poverty’: Tejashwi Yadav hits back at Union minister’s remarks
Oct 14, 2020 14:40 IST
Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.31 against US dollar
Oct 14, 2020 14:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.