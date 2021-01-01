Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Klopp urges Premier League to keep going despite rising COVID-19 cases

Klopp urges Premier League to keep going despite rising COVID-19 cases

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce had earlier this week called for a temporary suspension of the league following a record number of positive cases in a week.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:11 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp. (Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes the Premier League must avoid implementing a “circuit-breaker” shutdown to help reduce COVID-19 infections, saying the safety measures in place will ensure the competition is not affected.

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce had earlier this week called for a temporary suspension of the league following a record number of positive cases in a week.

The surge in infections led to the postponement of Everton’s clash with Manchester City on Monday and Tottenham Hotspur’s home game against Fulham two days later.

Klopp is ready to put Liverpool’s title defence on hold if needed but stressed the role football can play in these uncertain times.



“It is understandable (to have concerns), but we try to do everything to keep the boys as safe as possible and I think the competition can go on,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Monday’s trip to Southampton.

“People want to watch it and, in this case, we are not part of society because usually we isolate, we go to the training ground and stuff like that, so I think we really can carry on.

“But I am not a specialist and I respect all the decisions made in the next few weeks.”

Klopp said he will not look back at 2020 with much fondness despite Liverpool ending their 30-year wait to secure a top-flight title.

“What happened in 2020 was a new experience for all of us - we had to deal with it and we are still dealing with it,” he said.

“We will face a few more challenges in life and I’m happy 2020 is over. Apart from becoming champions it is not a year I will think a lot about in the future.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
by Shishir Gupta
SII’s Covishield approval: Efficacy, cost and all about Oxford vaccine
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Dr Sarjivan Kakkar takes charge as Ludhiana civil surgeon
by HT Correspondent
Overcharging at Ludhiana parking lot: Parking contractor’s staffer booked for extortion
by HT Correspondent
Trump extends ban on H1-B visas by three months
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Cleaning Buddha Nullah, banning plastic carry bags on Ludhiana MC’s agenda for 2021
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.