Klopp welcomes ‘massive lift’ for reunited squad

Liverpool stepped up preparations by resuming contact training in recent days, with Klopp looking to hit the ground running in the postponed Merseyside derby.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp (AP)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says having the squad back together is a “massive, massive lift” as his team prepares to wrap up a first league title in 30 years.

English football has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic but “Project Restart” is well underway and the Premier League is set resume on June 17.

Liverpool has a massive 25-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City.

“We don’t have to be match-fit now,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “We try it with increasing intensity, day by day, but we have to be fit on the 19th or 20th, whichever day they will give us against Everton, I think. That’s the moment when we want to be at 100%.” Klopp noted the length of the break was unprecedented.

“We never had nine weeks without football training in our lives - since we played football, pretty much,” Klopp said.

