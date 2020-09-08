Sections
Kolarov joins Inter from Serie A rival Roma

Inter paid Roma a fee of 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million) for the 34-year-old defender plus up to 500,000 euros ($590,000) in bonuses.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 20:40 IST

By Associated Press, MILAN

Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates victory after the match. (REUTERS)

Inter Milan completed the signing of Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov from Serie A rival Roma on Tuesday.

Inter paid Roma a fee of 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million) for the 34-year-old defender plus up to 500,000 euros ($590,000) in bonuses.

The length of Kolarov’s contract has not been announced but reports says its one year with the Nerazzurri with the option for a second season.

Kolarov joined Roma from Manchester City in 2017 and scored 19 times in 132 appearances for the capital club.



Inter finished second in Serie A last season, a point behind Juventus, and reached the final of the Europa League in Antonio Conte’s first campaign in charge.

