Kylian Mbappe praises Jurgen Klopp amid Liverpool transfer interest

Updated: May 27, 2020 13:33 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Paris

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Dijon. (AP)

Paris St. Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has lavished praise on Premier League giants Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp amid rumours that he wants a move away from Parc des Princes.

Liverpool, along with other top European clubs, have been touted as a possible destination for Mbappe if he leaves PSG and the Frenchman praising the Merseysiders will definitely excite the fans in England.

Mbappe feels Klopp has converted Liverpool into a ruthless machine that keeps on churning out positive results day in day out.

The Reds were within touching distance of winning their first top-flight title in 30 years before the season was abruptly halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in March.



“This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League. They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy,” Mbappe was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk.

“Performances like they have been having don’t just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager,” he added.

Mbappe is one of the hottest properties in world football currently and despite being just 21-years-old, he boasts of an illustrious trophy cabinet.

He has won the Ligue 1 four times (once with Monaco and thrice with PSG) since breaking on the scene in 2015. Not to forget the FIFA World Cup trophy that he helped France win in 2018.

This term as well Mbappe was wrecking havoc in the French top-tier before the season was called off due to COVID-19. The youngster had scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists in just 33 games across all competitions for PSG.

