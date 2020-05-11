Sections
Home / Football / La Liga President wants matches to resume from June 12

La Liga President wants matches to resume from June 12

With all necessary norms being put into place, LaLiga is set to return next month and Tebas said matches will be played daily for over a month in order to complete the season.

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:42 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Madrid

F La Liga President Javier Tebas. (REUTERS)

LaLiga President Javier Tebas said he would like to see the season to resume from June 12 and he also gave an insight into the changes in the calendar once football returns to stadiums in Spain. Football across the country has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. With all necessary norms being put into place, LaLiga is set to return next month and Tebas said matches will be played daily for over a month in order to complete the season.

“I don’t know when football will return,” Tebas was quoted saying by El Partidazo on Movistar as per Daily Mail. “I don’t know if the most probable date is June 19, I would like it to be June 12. It will depend on spikes and contagions. “There would be league games daily for 35 days,” he added.

He also revealed that players will be tested for the virus prior to every game and all necessary protocols will be followed with respect to the safety of the footballers. “24 hours before the game the players will be tested,” Tebas said.

“The lowest risk will be during games, I ask that health regulations are followed to get to the start with as few infected as possible. “We’re very on top of the control of players, at home I ask that they keep following the protocol,” the LaLiga President added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:43 IST
‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee at video call with PM
May 11, 2020 17:20 IST
IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm
May 11, 2020 17:12 IST
‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off
May 11, 2020 16:35 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times |‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off and all the latest news
May 11, 2020 17:17 IST
The coronavirus has revived a hairstyle in East Africa
May 11, 2020 17:16 IST
Neha asks Angad ‘scariest part’ of pheras, he admits he checks her phone
May 11, 2020 17:10 IST
Delhi man kills wife after heated argument, surrenders before cops
May 11, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.