Sections
Home / Football / La Liga to resume with Real Madrid playing at training center

La Liga to resume with Real Madrid playing at training center

The league on Sunday confirmed the dates and times of the first two rounds of matches to be played after the competition was stopped mid-March because of the pandemic.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:36 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Karan Prashant Saxena, MADRID

File image of Real Madrid. (File)

The Spanish league is resuming in less than two weeks with Real Madrid playing its games at the club’s training center. Madrid will host Eibar on June 14 at the 6,000-capacity Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, a venue used mostly by the club’s “B” team at the Ciudad Real Madrid center on the city’s outskirts. Madrid is not stopping renovation work at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as all remaining league games are likely to be played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league on Sunday confirmed the dates and times of the first two rounds of matches to be played after the competition was stopped mid-March because of the pandemic. The first game will be the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11 at 10 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).

Defending champion Barcelona, which has a two-point lead over Real Madrid after 27 rounds, will resume at Mallorca on June 13, while Atlético Madrid visits Athletic Bilbao the following day.

The league has announced that every game will include an “applause to infinity” tribute to the “heroes who are fighting to overcome” the pandemic. Pre-recorded applause uploaded in videos by fans will be played in the 20th minute of matches.



“We have created this initiative to help fans be a part of La Liga’s return and also as an opportunity for them to show their support for the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said league president Javier Tebas, who gave his weekly interview to league broadcaster Movistar on Sunday. “We want them to feel close to their team, even if they cannot be in the stadiums cheering them on, and for players to feel the support of their fans.”

Most games will be played late in the day to take into account high temperatures in Spain, but some will be brought forward based on favorable weather forecasts. There will be a couple of matches at 1 p.m. local time in the first weekend.

The second division will resume June 11 with the second half of the game between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, which was suspended at halftime in December after Ukrainian Roman Zozulia of Albacete was subjected to Nazi taunts by opposing fans. The match was tied 0-0.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Oppo Reno 4 render leaked ahead of launch
Jun 01, 2020 10:43 IST
Cyclone Nisarga will cross close to Mumbai, shows IMD track
Jun 01, 2020 10:31 IST
Adani Power board to consider delisting from BSE, NSE on Wednesday
Jun 01, 2020 10:28 IST
Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on Ganga Dussehra
Jun 01, 2020 10:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.