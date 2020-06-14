Sections
Home / Football / La Liga to seek criminal action against pitch invader

La Liga to seek criminal action against pitch invader

Saturday’s match was played without fans but the youngster wearing an Argentina soccer jersey made it past security and took a photo of himself a few meters in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 18:22 IST

By Reuters, MALLORCA

A supporter invades the pitch with FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi behind left during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and FC Barcelona. (AP)

The Spanish league said Sunday it will file criminal charges against the fan who ran onto the field during Barcelona’s match at Mallorca.

Saturday’s match was played without fans but the youngster wearing an Argentina soccer jersey made it past security and took a photo of himself a few meters in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

The league said the fan, who was not wearing a mask or gloves when he entered the field early in the second half, disobeyed orders from security personnel and broke health safety laws in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league condemned the fan’s actions and said they “constituted a crime.” It said such actions “jeopardize everyone’s health and the integrity of the competition.”



The fan told Spanish media his goal was to take a photo with Argentina star Lionel Messi, but he didn’t have time to do it before security officers arrived to take him off the field.

He said he entered the San Moix Stadium by jumping over a fence and then came down from the stands to the field.

The youngster said he was released by police after they noted his details and had him sign a document. He said they made him delete the photo taken with Alba.

The Mundo Deportivo sports daily said the fan is of French origin but has lived in Mallorca his whole life.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vladimir Putin condemns ‘mayhem and rioting’ at US anti-racism protests
Jun 14, 2020 19:01 IST
180 passengers return from Dubai, quarantined for 14 days
Jun 14, 2020 18:56 IST
At 44, Beijing sees sharpest rise in Covid-19 cases
Jun 14, 2020 18:56 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput had shared his 50 dreams, handwritten notes resurface
Jun 14, 2020 18:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.