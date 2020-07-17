Real Madrid seal 34th La Liga title to extend record

Sections
This is Madrid’s first league title since the 2016-17 season, and the second under the stewardship of manager Zidane. Just like in 2017, Real have managed to stop bitter rivals FC Barcelona from completing a hat-trick of titles.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 03:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning La Liga. (REUTERS)

Real Madrid sealed the La Liga title on Friday, with a game left in the season, after beating Villareal 2-1 at home. Karim Benzema gave Los Blancos the lead in the first half and then doubled the tally from the penalty spot. Villareal hit back with a late goal and came very close to equalising in the second half with a flurry of chances late on but Madrid goal-keeper Thibaut Courtois showed great presence under the bar to keep Los Blancos in front. Marco Asensio had a goal disallowed in stoppage time but Zinedine Zidane’s team held on to seal a win that gave them an unassailable lead at the top of the table over arch rivals FC Barcelona.

The Catalan club lost at home against a 10-man Osasuna side, who scored in second half injury time to secure a famous 2-1 win. Lionel Messi equalised in the second half after an early goal by Jose Arnaiz, but Roberto Torres scored a late winner to sink Barcelona’s title hopes.

This is Madrid’s first league title since the 2016-17 season, and the second under the stewardship of manager Zidane. Just like in 2017, Real have managed to stop bitter rivals Barca from completing a hat-trick of league titles. The side from the capital has now won the league 34 times, as compared to Barcelona’s 26 titles.

With this victory, Real Madrid have now won 10 games on the trot, winning every match since the league restarted after the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.



