Sections
Home / Football / Lampard heaps praise on trio as Chelsea grind down Villa

Lampard heaps praise on trio as Chelsea grind down Villa

Lampard also singled out midfielder Ross Barkley and right back Cesar Azpilicueta, who set up both Chelsea goals - one with a superb cross from his flank and the other with a sublime pass to Giroud from the opposite side.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:19 IST

By Reuters, London

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Chelsea - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - June 21, 2020 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (REUTERS)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised Christian Pulisic as the American forward scored an equaliser five minutes after coming off the bench to help Chelsea earn a 2-1 comeback win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pulisic levelled on the hour after Kortney Hause had given Villa a 43rd minute lead and Frenchman Olivier Giroud netted the winner two minutes later, tightening Chelsea’s grip on fourth place.

Lampard also singled out midfielder Ross Barkley and right back Cesar Azpilicueta, who set up both Chelsea goals - one with a superb cross from his flank and the other with a sublime pass to Giroud from the opposite side.

“The individuals who make the difference should always take all the credit so with Christian and Ross Barkley, who came on at the same time, they’re both players who have trained well and had cases to start this game,” said Lampard.



“We knew that fitness would play a part so the idea of bringing on Christian and Ross early in the second half was always something that was in my mind.

“The way it was going, we needed a bit of inspiration and Christian gave it with his goal. I thought Ross did really well too. I keep saying to the players how important subs could be in this period and they showed that.”

“I thought Azpi was really good in the game. Obviously he delivers the ball for Christian’s goal and got really high up in areas.”

The result left Chelsea on course for a Champions League berth next season, five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United and sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Lampard praising his team’s character.

“We showed great character and quality in the second half to win the game so I’m pleased. I thought we moved the ball pretty well for most of the game and dominated possession clearly.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM must be mindful of implications of his words: Manmohan Singh on Ladakh face-off
Jun 22, 2020 11:41 IST
Thailand reports three new imported coronavirus cases; 28 days without local transmission
Jun 22, 2020 11:40 IST
Himachal sees steepest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, state’s corona count breaches 700-mark
Jun 22, 2020 11:39 IST
How environmental factors affect the stability of coronavirus in humans
Jun 22, 2020 11:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.