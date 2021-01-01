Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Lampard’s Chelsea ready for Man City visit despite COVID-19 concerns

Lampard’s Chelsea ready for Man City visit despite COVID-19 concerns

The first-team squad were able to resume training on Wednesday only after the entire staff in the bubble returned negative COVID-19 tests.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 21:22 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. (Pool via REUTERS)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says their preparations for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City will go ahead as planned despite fresh COVID-19 cases at both clubs this week.

City’s match against Everton was postponed on Monday after multiple positive cases for the novel coronavirus at the club.

The first-team squad were able to resume training on Wednesday only after the entire staff in the bubble returned negative COVID-19 tests.

“I’ve been given the chances of the game being postponed. At the moment the game is on,” Lampard told a news conference on Friday.



“We know that Manchester City have had some (COVID-19) positives at their training ground.”

City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed five players are currently self-isolating due to COVID-19, while Lampard revealed two positive cases within their own camp.

“We’ve had a couple ourselves but not on the playing staff and that’s the current situation,” he added.

The United Kingdom has had more than 2.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and recorded over 73,500 deaths.

The country is battling a new variant of the virus and Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered millions more people to live under the strictest restrictions from Thursday to curb its spread after case numbers rose sharply in the last two weeks.

When asked if his players have any concerns about playing this weekend, Lampard said: “We feel as safe as the general public. We’re in a protective environment - certainly in the workplace. We’re now tested twice a week, which is important.

“I think safety and security is paramount, trying to keep the nation’s spirits up. We enjoy watching our football but safety is important.”

Lampard confirmed defender Reece James has been ruled out for the weekend with a muscle injury but winger Hakim Ziyech has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring issue.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Can’t say if Jan 4 meeting with farmers will be final: Agriculture minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
by Shishir Gupta
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
by Rahul Singh
India-UK flights to resume from January 8 in restricted manner, says civil aviation minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

585 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Dhankhar says nation apprehensive of violent elections in Bengal
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Babar Azam named ‘Most Valuable Cricketer’ in PCB Awards
by hindustantimes.com
Rise in fuel sales in 2020 shows signs of economic recovery, says Indian Oil Corporation
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.