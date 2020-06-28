Sections
Home / Football / Last-gasp Dani Ceballos fires Arsenal into FA Cup semis

Last-gasp Dani Ceballos fires Arsenal into FA Cup semis

John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside for Sheffield United, who went behind when Chris Basham fouled Alexandre Lacazette in the penalty area and Pepe rattled home the spot- kick in the 23rd minute.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:01 IST

By Reuters, SHEFFIELD England

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos celebrates scoring their second goal. (REUTERS)

Substitute Daniel Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stoppage-time goal that sealed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside for Sheffield United, who went behind when Chris Basham fouled Alexandre Lacazette in the penalty area and Pepe rattled home the spot- kick in the 23rd minute.

The game looked to be heading for extra time when David McGoldrick equalised in the 87th minute, hooking home a volley after Arsenal failed to clear a corner, but Ceballos popped up to slot home the winner.

Arsenal joined Manchester United in the last four. Leicester City face Chelsea and Newcastle meet Manchester City later on Sunday in the last two quarter-finals.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong lies on end of MSP exposed after assurance from Tomar: SAD
Jun 28, 2020 20:17 IST
‘Conspiracy to topple me’: Nepal’s PM accuses India after border map row
Jun 28, 2020 20:20 IST
Rise in diesel prices: Farming, transport sectors feel the pinch in Ludhiana
Jun 28, 2020 20:09 IST
Mercury crosses 40 degree Celsius-mark in Delhi
Jun 28, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.