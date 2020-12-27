Leeds beats Burnley 1-0 after 2 contentious penalty calls

Sections
Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 20:02 IST

By Associated Press, Leeds

Leeds United’s goalkeeper Illan Meslier punches the ball clear. (Getty Images)

Leeds came out on the better side of two contentious penalty calls in a 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday. Patrick Bamford scored the only goal of the game in the fifth minute, converting a spot kick after he was adjudged to have been tripped by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope after latching onto a long ball. It was the striker’s 10th goal of the season.

Burnley’s players were aggrieved at that decision by the referee — replays suggested Pope might have got a touch to the ball — and they were also upset at not being awarded a penalty at the other end of the field in the 19th minute.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier came out to collect a high ball and appeared to jump into the back of Burnley defender Ben Mee, who was competing for the ball. Meslier dropped the ball, and Ashley Barnes swivelled to shoot into the net but a foul was called against Mee. The VAR could not award a goal as the referee had blown for a foul before the ball went into the net.

Jack Harrison had a low shot well saved by Pope after Raphinha broke forward following Mee’s weak pass, but Burnley dominated the rest of the match at an empty Elland Road with its physical, direct approach.

Meslier produced a string of good saves, not least from Barnes’ fierce shot in the closing stages. While Leeds moved up to mid-table, Burnley stayed two points above the relegation zone having played 14 games.

