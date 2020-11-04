Sections
Leeds forward Rodrigo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Palace clash

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:04 IST

By Reuters,

Rodrigo in action (Getty Images)

Leeds United forward Rodrigo has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with an infected family member, the Spain international confirmed on Tuesday.

Rodrigo was not part of the Leeds squad for Monday’s 4-1 Premier League defeat to Leicester City because he was isolating after close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The 29-year-old has now confirmed he has contracted the coronavirus and will miss Leeds’ trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“Both my family and I feel great, we are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude,” Rodrigo said in an Instagram post here.

