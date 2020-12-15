Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Leeds manager Bielsa says no more team tip-offs

Leeds manager Bielsa says no more team tip-offs

“Nothing about it was incorrect,” Bielsa told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s league game against Newcastle United.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:13 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v West Ham United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - December 11, 2020 Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Pool via REUTERS/Oli Scarff (Pool via REUTERS)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa said he will no longer discuss which players will be in his starting lineup ahead of time after his decision to name his team two days before a match last week sparked a “backlash”. Bielsa had been asked last Wednesday if he would keep West Ham United guessing on his centre back partnership for their Premier League game. The Argentine then proceeded to list his entire lineup for the match, which took place on Friday.

That led to West Ham manager Moyes saying Bielsa could have been bluffing but the Argentine said it was not a ruse.

West Ham won the game 2-1.

“Nothing about it was incorrect,” Bielsa told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s league game against Newcastle United.



“It would be incorrect if we thought that knowing the 11 of the opponent gives you an important advantage. For me it doesn’t give you an important advantage.

“So from now on and to avoid any backlash, I will not continue to give answers on the players who can or who cannot play on the weekend.”

Leeds are 14th with 14 points from 12 games.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
by Shishir Gupta
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
by Prasun Sonwalkar
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
by HT Correspondent
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Covid-19 update: New variant of virus detected in London, doctors observe deadly fungal infection in patients
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
by Sunetra Choudhury
Steve Smith hurts back, walks off practice session without batting
by hindustantimes.com
Congress opposes ‘extravagant’ Goa Liberation Day celebrations
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.