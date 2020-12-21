Sections
Leeds will not ditch playing style despite Manchester United thrashing: Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds have won plenty of praise for their high-energy, high-pressing style but were put to the sword by United, who played through their press with swift passes, and they have now conceded a league-worst 30 goals.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 12:40 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Newcastle United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - December 16, 2020 Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Pool via REUTERS/Lee Smith/Files (Pool via REUTERS)

Leeds United will not abandon their style of play despite losing 6-2 at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday but they will need to make adjustments to avoid similar thrashings, manager Marcelo Bielsa said.

Bielsa told Sky Sports his team’s mistakes were to blame for the heavy defeat.

“They took advantage of our misplaced passing when we tried to build the attack and this is how they created the majority of their chances,” he said.



“If the opposing team is able to impose their style on us it means the opposing manager was able to neutralise it. We will correct things but we will not abandon the way we play.”

Bielsa added that Leeds’ style is only called into question when they lose.

“When we lose there are questions about the style of play and when we win we are praised for it. This is something we just have to take on board,” he said.

The result left Leeds 14th in the league with 17 points, seven clear of the relegation zone. They host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

