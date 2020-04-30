Sections
Home / Football / Legendary footballer Chuni Goswami no more

Legendary footballer Chuni Goswami no more

The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, was 82 and breathed his last at a hospital here. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

A file photo of Chuni Goswami. (Twitter)

Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, was 82 and breathed his last at a hospital here. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

“He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm,” a family source told PTI.

Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.



Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.

As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Apr 30, 2020 16:38 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Mumbra’s Kalsekar Hospital will admit Covid patients
Apr 30, 2020 18:35 IST
Italy PM Conte battles local leaders over Covid-19 lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 18:31 IST
Season’s first cyclonic storm may form over Arabian Sea in couple of days: IMD
Apr 30, 2020 18:37 IST
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
Apr 30, 2020 18:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.