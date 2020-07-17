Sections
Home / Football / Leicester beats Sheffield United 2-0, stays in EPL’s top 4

Leicester beats Sheffield United 2-0, stays in EPL’s top 4

The victory kept Leicester in fourth place, a point behind third-place Chelsea and three above Manchester United, which plays Crystal Palace later.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 07:35 IST

By Associated Press, LEICESTER England

Leicester's manager Brendan Rodgers, right, celebrates with Leicester's Wes Morgan. (AP)

Leicester consolidated its spot in the Champions League qualification places by beating Sheffield United 2-0 in the Premier League on Thursday thanks to goals by Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray.

The victory kept Leicester in fourth place, a point behind third-place Chelsea and three above Manchester United, which plays Crystal Palace later.

A top-five finish — and therefore at least a place in the Europa League — is almost guaranteed, however, after moving six points clear of sixth-place Wolverhampton and having a much superior goal difference with two games remaining.

“The result gives us the second-highest finish in Leicester’s history,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “We have two games to go to create some more history.”



With Manchester City having won its appeal against a two-year ban from European competition, a top-four finish is required to qualify for the Champions League rather a finish in the top five.

Leicester finishes the season with a trip to Tottenham before what could prove to be a winner-takes-all home meeting with Man United.

Perez drove home the opening goal from just inside the area in the 29th minute after being teed up by Luke Thomas, a left back making his debut for Leicester.

Gray came on as a substitute in the 76th minute and doubled the lead within three minutes, scoring from an angled shot after being picked out by Jamie Vardy at the end of a counterattack.

Sheffield United stayed in eighth place, two points behind sixth-place Wolverhampton in the battle for Europa League qualification.

“We were way off of it,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said. “We have taken some enormous steps forward this season, but the goalkeeper kept us in the game and we never deserved anything form the game — off it from the first minute to the 90th, no excuse from us.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
Jul 17, 2020 07:55 IST
Covid-19: British Airways retires entire fleet of Boeing’s jumbo jets
Jul 17, 2020 07:49 IST
WBCHSE HS result 2020: List of websites to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik class 12 score
Jul 17, 2020 07:43 IST
Kerala: Social distancing norms violated as students, parents gather outside exam centre
Jul 17, 2020 07:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.