Leicester in talks with Roma for Under, says Rodgers

Leicester in talks with Roma for Under, says Rodgers

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:20 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Turkey's Cengiz Under. (REUTERS)

Leicester City are hoping to complete a move for AS Roma winger Cengiz Under to add a new dimension to their attack, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

Under has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 88 games across all competitions for Roma after his arrival from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017.

“He’s a very, very good player. There have been negotiations with the club and we’re hopeful there,” Rodgers told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

“We need a different kind of attacking player to help out at the top end. Having watched him, he’s clearly a talented player. It’s clear we have pace and power, but I feel we need more football in there.”

“We need someone who can beat someone in a one-v-one, we need someone who can break down defences who are organised, when it’s tight. That’s the profile we’re looking at.”

Rodgers confirmed that James Maddison, who returned from a hip injury during the second half of Leicester’s 3-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion, is in line to start on Sunday, but Ricardo Pereira will not be available for at least another month due to a knee injury. )

