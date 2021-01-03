Sections
Leicester move up to third place with win at Newcastle

They moved above Tottenham Hotspur with 32 points from 17 games played, one point behind co-leaders Liverpool and Manchester United, who have played one game less.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 22:17 IST

By Reuters, Newcastle

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 3, 2021 Leicester City's Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their second goal with Marc Albrighton Pool (Pool via REUTERS)

Leicester City moved up to third place in the Premier League as second-half goals by James Maddison and Youri Tielemans secured a 2-1 victory away at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Substitute Andy Carroll’s strike for the hosts set up a tense finale but Leicester were worthy winners.

Maddison blasted Leicester in front in the 55th minute, and when the outstanding Tielemans produced a great finish to double the lead after 72 minutes it seemed that Leicester’s seventh away win in the league was in the bag.

Carroll’s first Premier League goal for Newcastle for 10 years offered a late twist.

