Leicester need more creativity up front, says Rodgers

Striker Jamie Vardy won the Golden Boot award after finishing the season with 23 goals but no other Leicester player reached double figures.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:13 IST

By Reuters, Leicester

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - July 26, 2020 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Oli Scarff (Pool via REUTERS)

Leicester City lacked creativity in the final third this season and will need to add firepower if they are to challenge for a top-four spot next campaign, manager Brendan Rodgers has said. Leicester’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday saw them finish fifth, missing out on a Champions League place. Striker Jamie Vardy won the Golden Boot award after finishing the season with 23 goals but no other Leicester player reached double figures.

“We have made great strides. We knew we needed 65 plus goals and we got 67. But to challenge the sides above it’s about getting more creativity and quality,” Rodgers said.

“We’ve been hurt in this last period with three of the back four out, but I’m pleased with how we defend. We would like to add more creativity at the top end.”

Rodgers said he was looking forward to competing in next season’s Europa League.



“It’s that next step for this squad of players. The boys have had a good season. Those experiences, of playing in midweek, will make us more robust,” he said.

