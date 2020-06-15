Sections
Home / Football / Leverkusen moves 4th with late own-goal after VAR penalty

Leverkusen moves 4th with late own-goal after VAR penalty

Leverkusen is a point ahead of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which lost 2-1 to league leader Bayern Munich on Saturday, with three rounds left to play.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 08:20 IST

By Associated Press, BERLIN

Schalke's Spanish defender Juan Miranda and Leverkusen's Brazilian defender Wendell. (AP)

Leverkusen boosted its Champions League hopes while extending Schalke’s lengthy winless run in the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw on Sunday. A VAR penalty call looked to have put Schalke on course for its first victory at the 13th attempt, but Juan Miranda’s late own-goal was enough for Leverkusen to move fourth — the final spot for Champions League qualification. Leverkusen is a point ahead of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which lost 2-1 to league leader Bayern Munich on Saturday, with three rounds left to play.

Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba was penalized for handball early in the second half when Johnjoe Kenny’s cross struck his arm under contact from the incoming Miranda, whose knee moved Tapsoba’s arm. Referee Daniel Siebert gave the penalty after consulting video replays.

Daniel Caligiuri converted the spot kick to give Schalke a 51st-minute lead.

But Caligiuri’s weak challenge allowed Wendell through to set up Leverkusen’s equalizer in the 81st. Miranda tried to stop Paulinho from scoring but ended up poking the ball past his own goalkeeper.



Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky made a great save to deny Michael Gregoritsch in the last play of the game.

Earlier, Florian Niederlechner’s first-minute goal was enough for Augsburg to win in Mainz 1-0 and ease its relegation worries. The visitors moved four points clear of Mainz and seven points above the relegation zone.

The games were played without fans and amid strict hygiene measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man City face futile pursuit, Villa seek survival as PL resumes
Jun 15, 2020 08:33 IST
Deaths of black men in Georgia, California prompt protests
Jun 15, 2020 08:31 IST
First time in two months, Iran’s daily coronavirus death toll tops 100
Jun 15, 2020 08:28 IST
Saliva ban favouring batsmen is bloody storm in a teacup: Chappell
Jun 15, 2020 08:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.