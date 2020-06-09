Sections
Home / Football / Lillo reunites with Pep Guardiola as Man City’s new assistant coach

Lillo reunites with Pep Guardiola as Man City’s new assistant coach

Lillo was most recently at Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai, which he helped secure promotion to the Super League. He has managed a slew of teams in Spain’s La Liga and was also coach at Dorados in 2005-06 when Guardiola spent a year at the Mexican team.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:21 IST

By Associated Press, MANCHESTER England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City players look dejected after the match. (REUTERS)

Manchester City hired Juan Manuel Lillo as the club’s assistant coach on Tuesday, reuniting the Spaniard with Pep Guardiola after the pair’s time together in Mexico.

Lillo was most recently at Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai, which he helped secure promotion to the Super League. He has managed a slew of teams in Spain’s La Liga and was also coach at Dorados in 2005-06 when Guardiola spent a year at the Mexican team.

“My relationship with Pep goes back many years,” Lillo said, “and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team.

Lillo will be the replacement for Mikel Arteta, who left his role as Guardiola’s No. 2 to take over at Arsenal in December.



City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said the 54-year-old Lillo would be an “invaluable asset” to Guardiola because of his “vast experience working across three continents.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two booked for robbing biker at gunpoint in Panchkula
Jun 09, 2020 23:38 IST
MP surpasses Punjab in wheat procurement this season
Jun 09, 2020 23:38 IST
Indian women 25% less likely to own mobile phones: Oxford
Jun 09, 2020 23:33 IST
Facing labour shortage, Labour shortage driving Haryana farmers to opt for subsidised crop diversification
Jun 09, 2020 23:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.