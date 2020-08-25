Sections
Home / Football / Lindelof thanked by police after catching, detaining thief

Lindelof thanked by police after catching, detaining thief

The incident took place in Lindelof’s home city of Vasteras, which is west of Swedish capital Stockholm. Asked for comment, Manchester United said it confirmed Aftonbladet’s story.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 07:09 IST

By Associated Press, VASTERAS

Soccer Football - Europa League Semi Final - Sevilla v Manchester United - RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany - August 16, 2020 Manchester United's Victor Lindelof in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Victor Lindelof doesn’t only make tackles on the soccer field. The Manchester United defender caught a thief who robbed an elderly woman and held the man until police arrived, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported Monday.

A police statement said a man in his 30s riding a bicycle snatched a bag belonging to a woman in her 90s on Monday morning.

“A man who was in the vicinity is said to have run after the suspected perpetrator, caught up with him and held him until the police arrived at the scene,” police said, without naming Lindelof.



“The police want to take the opportunity and thank the witness for a quick and wise intervention.”

The arrested man faces charges of aggravated theft and minor drug offenses.

The 26-year-old Lindelof joined United from Portuguese team Benfica in 2017. He has played 33 times for Sweden.

