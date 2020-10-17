Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton

Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton

Thiago Alcantara found Sadio Mane with a clever pass and the Senagalese’s low cross was turned in by Henderson, only for VAR to find the narrowest of offsides.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:11 IST

By Reuters, Liverpool

Liverpool's Thiago, 6, competes for the ball with Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Cath Ivill/Pool via AP) (AP)

Champions Liverpool were foiled by VAR as they were held to a 2-2 Premier League derby draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday after a late effort from Jordan Henderson was ruled out.

Everton remained top of the table on 13 points, three ahead of Liverpool, after an incident-packed end to the 237th Merseyside derby.

The game was locked at 2-2 after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 10th goal of the season in all competitions had brought Everton level in the 81st minute.

But in stoppage time, Thiago Alcantara found Sadio Mane with a clever pass and the Senagalese’s low cross was turned in by Henderson, only for VAR to find the narrowest of offsides.



To add to Liverpool’s disappointment, they suffered an injury to key defender Virgil van Dijk which forced the Dutchman out of the game in the 11th minute.

Liverpool were humiliated 7-2 by Aston Villa just before the international break but they quickly set about putting things right when Mane scored in the third minute, firing home a low cross from Andy Robertson.

Liverpool suffered a blow eight minutes later when defender Van Dijk went down and had to be substituted after a reckless challenge from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton took advantage of the Dutchman’s absence, when, from a corner, Michael Keane rose at the near post to power a header past Adrian.

Liverpool were on top for long stretches and Mohamed Salah restored their lead in the 72nd minute, pouncing on a headed clearance from Yerry Mina and drilling a drive past Pickford for his 100th goal for the club.

But Everton, determined not to lose their unbeaten record, got back on level terms when James Rodriguez sent Lucas Digne down the left and his perfectly floated cross was headed home by the leaping Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton’s Brazilian forward Richarlison was sent off in the 90th minute after a wild challenge on Thiago Alcantara.

Then came the VAR drama that left Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp bemused.

“I’ve seen the disallowed goal at the end and in the picture I saw it wasn’t offside. Can someone explain that to me?,” the German said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Oct 17, 2020 18:37 IST
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Oct 17, 2020 19:38 IST
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dusshera. But conditions apply
Oct 17, 2020 19:43 IST

latest news

Transit shutdowns in Thailand fail to crush pro-democracy spirit
Oct 17, 2020 20:34 IST
Man arrested for impersonating police official in Pune
Oct 17, 2020 20:32 IST
Bihar polls: Officials work overtime to dispatch Covid-19 kits to lakhs of polling booths
Oct 17, 2020 20:34 IST
Pipeline supplying water to city bursts at Janata Vasahat; nine injured
Oct 17, 2020 20:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.