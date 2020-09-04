Liverpool dominates shortlist for player of the year award

Sections
Virgil van Dijk, the center back who won the award last season, was joined on the list by teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mané.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the UEFA Super Cup with team (REUTERS)

Liverpool dominated the six-man shortlist for English soccer’s player of the year award on Friday as the Premier League champions look to deliver a winner for the third straight season.

Henderson has already been voted soccer writers’ player of the year for the 2019-20 season. Manchester City players Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling complete the shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association award. The winner will be announced on Tuesday.

City has never had a winner despite being winning four Premier League titles since 2012. De Bruyne looks to have the best chance of ending Liverpool’s run after scoring 13 goals and getting a record-tying 20 assists.



Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was player of the year for the 2018-19 season, just ahead of De Bruyne. Salah didn’t make this year’s nominees, and neither did Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, the Premier League’s top scorer last season with 23 goals.

There is a similar split for the women’s award, with four players from Women’s Super League champion Chelsea on the shortlist: Beth England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-Yun. Arsenal players Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little are the other nominees.

