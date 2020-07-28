Sections
Home / Football / Liverpool exits: Lallana joins Brighton, Lovren to Russia

Liverpool exits: Lallana joins Brighton, Lovren to Russia

The 32-year-old English midfielder joined the south-coast club on a three-year contract to stay in the top division.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 07:14 IST

By Associated Press, LONDON

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Liverpool - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - February 29, 2020 Liverpool's Adam Lallana applauds fans at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details/File Photo (Action Images via Reuters)

Brighton signed free agent Adam Lallana on the first day Monday of the summer transfer window after the English Premier League winner was released by Liverpool. The 32-year-old English midfielder joined the south-coast club on a three-year contract to stay in the top division.

“He has a wealth of experience alongside his technical quality,” Brighton manager Graham Potter said. “To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad.

“I am really looking forward to working with him when we return for preseason training in a few weeks.”

LOVREN LEAVES



Another departure from Premier League champion Liverpool is defender Dejan Lovren, who joined Zenit St. Petersburg in a $14 million move.



The Croatia international has ended a six-year spell at Anfield after making just 15 appearances this season, falling to fourth-choice center back in the pecking order behind Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Lovren, who was troubled with niggling injuries over the last two years, was set to enter the final year of his contract but Liverpool chose not to take up an option it had for a 12-month extension.

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham has started to plan for the future with 33-year-old center back Jan Vertonghen leaving after eight years and 21-year-old Japhet Tangang signing a new five-year deal.

Vertonghen, whose contract was extended in June until the end of the pandemic-delayed season, was not offered a new long-term deal.

“So my time at the club comes to an end,” the Belgian tweeted. “A sad day for many reasons.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today, 11 lakh students to get their results
Jul 28, 2020 08:20 IST
26 Rohingya Muslims feared drowned found hiding on Malaysian islet
Jul 28, 2020 08:16 IST
Bengal’s ginger farmers reap profit as sales shoot during Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 28, 2020 08:12 IST
Amitabh reveals Aaradhya asked him not to cry, said, ‘you’ll be home soon’
Jul 28, 2020 08:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.