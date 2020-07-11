Sections
Home / Football / Liverpool’s home winning streak ends in draw with Burnley

Liverpool’s home winning streak ends in draw with Burnley

Liverpool now have 93 points with three games remaining as they hunt down Manchester City’s record total of 100 points from two years ago. Burnley are ninth on 50 points.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:56 IST

By Reuters, Burnley

Liverpool's Joe Gomez in action with Burnley's Jay Rodriguez, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble (Pool via REUTERS)

Champions Liverpool failed to win at home for the first time in the Premier League since January 2019 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley on Saturday.

Jay Rodriguez equalised for Burnley in the 69th minute after Andy Robertson had given Liverpool a first-half lead.

Liverpool now have 93 points with three games remaining as they hunt down Manchester City’s record total of 100 points from two years ago. Burnley are ninth on 50 points.

Keeper Nick Pope kept Liverpool at bay with a series of good saves, including a brilliant reaction to keep out a powerful close-range effort from Mohamed Salah in the 18th minute.



But Liverpool’s domination finally came to fruition in the 34th minute when Fabinho floated in a cross from the left and Andy Robertson met it with a perfectly angled header into the top corner.

Pope was outstanding again to keep out a Sadio Mane drive with the Burnley keeper largely responsible for the Clarets heading in at the break only a goal down.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino should have had his first league goal at Anfield this season but scuffed his shot against the post in the 49th minute.

But Burnley drew level with a well-struck finish from Rodriguez after James Tarkowski had headed down a deeply hit free-kick.

Sean Dyche’s visitors almost grabbed a winner in the 87th minute when substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck the bar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Containment zones increase in Bengal with highest single-day spike of 1,344 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 11, 2020 22:03 IST
Fund-starved MC puts Chandigarh’s first pet dog park on hold
Jul 11, 2020 22:02 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bangalore
Jul 11, 2020 22:09 IST
Liverpool’s home winning streak ends in draw with Burnley
Jul 11, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.