Liverpool’s Klopp praises Bayern’s treble-winning run

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp has praised his Bayern Munich counterpart Hansi Flick following the Germans’ Champions League victory on Sunday that completed a treble-winning season. Bayern beat Paris St Germain 1-0 in Lisbon to add the Champions League trophy to their German league and Cup double.

“It is a bit difficult to write more history in just eight months,” Klopp, whose team won the 2019 Champions League crown and this year’s Premier League title, told ZDF television. “Bayern have a sensational squad. They have world class players in all positions, all at just the right age.”

Flick took over struggling Bayern in November and on Sunday completed a fairytale run in his first Bundesliga appointment, joining a small group of coaches to have ever won a treble. The Bavarians are unbeaten in 2020 in all competitions.

“Germany was a bit lucky that, amid the scheduling chaos (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), their schedule was better suited for the Champions League,” Klopp said.

The Bundesliga was the first major sports league to resume in May after a break of more than two months. “Nevertheless, Bayern are at the moment definitely one of the absolute top, top teams. There is not a lot to complain about.”

Klopp was the last coach with a different team to lift the Bundesliga trophy back in 2012 with Borussia Dortmund, before Bayern started their domestic run of eight consecutive league crowns.

“I know a few teams in England that could beat Bayern on a good day but even if these teams were there (Champions League tournament) Bayern could still have won it because of their quality,” Klopp said.