Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Football / Liverpool’s Salah tests positive for coronavirus, says Egyptian FA

Liverpool’s Salah tests positive for coronavirus, says Egyptian FA

“The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was infected with the Coronavirus, after his test came back positive,” the federation said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:12 IST

By Reuters, CAIRO

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 4, 2020. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File Photo (Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus on the eve of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo, the Egyptian Football Association said on Friday.

“The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was infected with the Coronavirus, after his test came back positive,” the federation said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“The player does not suffer from any symptoms. The other members of the team tested negative. Salah underwent the medical protocol after the team’s doctor coordinated with his English club. In addition to his isolation inside his room and also isolating all his contacts.”

The federation said he will undergo further checks in the coming hours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 19:43 IST
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Nov 13, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

Was bullied and targeted because of my race: Azeem Rafiq
Nov 13, 2020 22:01 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
Himachal logs 11 Covid deaths, 825 new infections
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.