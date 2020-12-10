Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Liverpool scores its quickest CL goal in 1-1 at Midtjylland

Liverpool scores its quickest CL goal in 1-1 at Midtjylland

Already qualified as Group D winner, Liverpool rested a number of key players — though Salah played the whole game — and Midtjylland took advantage by taking the game to the English champions in the second half.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

FC Midtjyllands Erik Sviatchenko, center, in action with Liverpool's Billy Koumetio, left, and Rhys Williams during their Champions League Group D soccer match at MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark. (AP)

Liverpool failed to build on its quickest ever goal in the Champions League, drawing 1-1 at tournament newcomer FC Midtjylland in their final group game.Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s leading scorer in Champions League play when he pounced on a loose back-pass to run through and poke the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper after just 55 seconds.It was his 22nd goal in the Champions League, one more than Steven Gerrard.

Already qualified as Group D winner, Liverpool rested a number of key players — though Salah played the whole game — and Midtjylland took advantage by taking the game to the English champions in the second half.

After Evander struck the crossbar with a fierce shot, Alexander Scholz earned Midtjylland its second point of the first group-stage campaign by converting a penalty following a foul on Anders Dreyer by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Both teams had goals disallowed in final minutes, Midtjylland for offside and Liverpool for a handball against Sadio Mane.

Midtjylland finished in last place, five points behind Ajax, which lost 1-0 to Atalanta on Wednesday as the Italian side joined Liverpool in the last 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Dec 10, 2020 09:36 IST
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Dec 10, 2020 09:57 IST
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
Dec 10, 2020 10:00 IST
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Dec 10, 2020 09:38 IST

latest news

IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
Dec 10, 2020 10:24 IST
UN chief says will take Covid-19 vaccine publicly, calls it his ‘moral obligation’
Dec 10, 2020 10:16 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 10, 2020
Dec 10, 2020 10:13 IST
Over 50 medical camps set up for farmers at Singhu border
Dec 10, 2020 10:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.