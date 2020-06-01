Sections
Home / Football / Liverpool stars take a knee to show support for Floyd

Liverpool stars take a knee to show support for Floyd

Squad members posted a picture of the act on their social media accounts with the caption, “Unity is strength #BlackLivesMatter.”

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:07 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

(Image Courtesy: Jordan Henderson’s Instagram)

Liverpool players took a knee around the center circle at the Anfield Stadium on Monday in a gesture of support following the death of George Floyd. Squad members posted a picture of the act on their social media accounts with the caption, “Unity is strength #BlackLivesMatter.”

The picture of 29 players from the English league leaders was taken during a training session. Star players Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson were among those to post the picture that was retweeted by the official account of Liverpool, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group - the US company which also controls the Boston Red Sox. Liverpool also tweeted out the picture.

Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. Floyd’s death has sparked days of protests across the US and it has resonated in the soccer world.

Four players took a stand over the weekend in Germany’s Bundesliga, which is the first major soccer league to resume during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford, who is black, also posted a message on Twitter, saying “people are hurting and people need answers.”



“Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter,” Rashford wrote, before adding #justiceforgeorgefloyd.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Khanna doctor couple, 34 more test positive in Punjab
Jun 02, 2020 01:22 IST
AP moves Supreme Court challenging HC verdict on reinstatement of state election commissioner
Jun 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Finally, Punjab set to start mobile sample collection this week
Jun 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Pak High Commission officials wanted to extract details of army movements via trains: Report
Jun 02, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.