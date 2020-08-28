Sections
Home / Football / Liverpool still hungry for success, says Henderson

Liverpool still hungry for success, says Henderson

Henderson, who made 30 appearances in the league before being sidelined by a knee injury, has challenged his team mates to continue improving.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:08 IST

By Reuters, London

Jordan Henderson (REUTERS)

Winning the Premier League has not quelled Liverpool’s hunger for silverware and the Reds will continue to push for trophies in the new season, captain Jordan Henderson has said.

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title last season, finishing 18 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Henderson, who made 30 appearances in the league before being sidelined by a knee injury, has challenged his team mates to continue improving.

“We need to go again, to be better, to keep that desire, that hunger and that competitiveness as we’ve shown over the last few years,” the England midfielder told Liverpool’s website.



“Just keep going and win as many trophies as we can because we’ve proven that over the last few years we’re a top, top team. That’s all down to the hard work and dedication.”

“I’m really excited to see what we can do this season, another big season for us.”The Jurgen Klopp-coached Liverpool face FA Cup champions Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday before beginning their Premier League title defence against Leeds United on Sept. 12.

“We’ve got to be right at it come that first game and we’ve got another chance to win silverware. After that, the Premier League starts pretty quick, so you need to be ready,” Henderson added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cured patients testing positive for Covid-19 again due to ‘harmless residual virus’
Aug 28, 2020 12:26 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot cancels all meets after 10 CMO staff test Covid-19 positive
Aug 28, 2020 12:23 IST
UGVCL Recruitment 2020: 56 vacancies of graduate apprentice on offer
Aug 28, 2020 12:23 IST
Yen jumps as Shinzo Abe’s resignation sparks political uncertainty
Aug 28, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.