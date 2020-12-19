Sections
Liverpool thrash Palace 7-0 to go six points clear

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 20:12 IST

By Reuters, London

Roberto Firmino scores and celebrates (Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah each netted twice in a scoring masterclass as the visitors thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 to record their first away win in the Premier League since September and move a provisional six points clear at the top.

Japanese midfielder Takumi Minamino wasted no time in repaying Juergen Klopp’s decision to start him instead of Mohamed Salah by scoring with just over two minutes on the clock before Sadio Mane twisted and fired home form the edge of the box to make it two in the 35th minute.

Firmino added a third just before the break, flicking home to finish off a glorious counter-attack that swept the length of the field, and Jordan Henderson added a fourth seven minutes into the second half as Palace fell apart.

Firmino scored his second with a brilliant chipped effort in the 68th and Mohamed Salah came on to score with a simple header before netting with a fine curling shot into the top corner five minutes from time.

The victory puts the Merseysiders on 31 points after 14 games ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who host Leicester City on Sunday.

