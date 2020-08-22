Sections
Home / Football / Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to advance coaching career

Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to advance coaching career

Ljungberg took the decision because he wanted to “progress my management experience” after two years at the club where he also played from 1998-2007.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 21:22 IST

By Associated Press,

Freddie Ljungberg had a month as caretaker manager between the firing of Unai Emery and the hiring of Mikel Arteta last December. (Getty Images)

Former Sweden midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has quit as assistant coach of Arsenal, the English club said Saturday. The 43-year-old Ljungberg took the decision because he wanted to “progress my management experience” after two years at the club where he also played from 1998-2007.

He returned to Arsenal in June 2018 in a coaching capacity, firstly with the under-23 team and then with the seniors. Ljungberg also had a month as caretaker manager between the firing of Unai Emery and the hiring of Mikel Arteta last December.

“We’re really sad to see Freddie leave as we know how much he loves Arsenal,” technical director Edu said. “However, we know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal. Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time.”

Ljungberg has helped young players like Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock transition to Arsenal’s first team. “I know I’ll be facing him on the touchline in the future,” Arteta said of Ljungberg.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana sees 1,161 new cases, about 51% are from northern districts
Aug 22, 2020 21:42 IST
Guest column: Life before corona and after
Aug 22, 2020 21:42 IST
Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family
Aug 22, 2020 21:43 IST
Pune reports highest single-day Covid19 deaths in a day
Aug 22, 2020 21:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.