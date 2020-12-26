Lower-tier English soccer hit by virus outbreaks

Sections
Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 18:53 IST

By Associated Press, London

General view of the AESSEAL New York Stadium after the Rotherham United v Derby County match was called off due to Covid-19 cases (Getty Images)

While the Premier League charges ahead, several lower-tier English soccer games have been suspended because of coronavirus cases. Rotherham’s scheduled Boxing Day game at Middlesbrough in the second-division Championship was suspended after the visitors had “recent positive COVID-19 tests.”

Rotherham’s previous match against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County had also been called off. The club discovered more cases this week after “an increased series of testing.” Millwall this week announced an outbreak that forced the suspension of Saturday’s game against second-place Bournemouth. It’s been rescheduled to Jan. 12.

Several third-tier League One games have also been postponed because of coronavirus cases. Doncaster’s match against Accrington Stanley was suspended hours before kickoff Saturday. The day’s other suspended games include league leader Portsmouth against Swindon Town.

