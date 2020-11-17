Sections
Home / Football / Luis Suárez and Rodrigo Muñoz test positive for virus

Luis Suárez and Rodrigo Muñoz test positive for virus

They and national team staffer Matías Faral, also infected, will miss Uruguay’s home match against Brazil on Tuesday in South American World Cup qualifying.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:22 IST

By Associated Press, MONTEVIDEO Uruguay

Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates. (REUTERS)

Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Uruguayan Football Association said on Monday.



“All three mentioned are in good healthy state and have already implemented the measures needed for the case,” the Uruguayan FA said on social media.

Besides missing Suárez and Muñoz, Uruguay is already without goalkeeper Martín Silva, defenders Sebastián Coates and Matias Viña, midfielder Federico Valverde, and striker Maxi Gómez for the match against Brazil. Viña was also infected with COVID-19.

Suarez will miss not only the Brazil game, but also Saturday’s Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and his former club Barcelona.

